Poll: Do you agree with the Government's decision to reduce Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3?

THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED last night that Ireland will return to Level 3 restrictions (with some variations) for the month of December.

It follows six weeks of Level 5 restrictions, and the new guidelines will allow people to be a bit more social and for businesses to open ahead of Christmas, offering a sense of relief to many after a tough year.

But although Covid-19 cases have reduced in recent weeks, there are worries that going back to Level 3 now will inevitably lead to a rise in cases again and that we’ll face tighter restrictions again in the new year.

So today, we want to know: Do you agree with the Government’s decision to reduce Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3?

