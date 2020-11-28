#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 3°C Saturday 28 November 2020
Poll: Do you agree with the Government's decision to reduce Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3?

Ireland will move to Level 3 with variations on Tuesday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 28 Nov 2020, 10:00 AM
40 minutes ago 11,403 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281770
Image: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie
Image: Julien Behal Photography/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED last night that Ireland will return to Level 3 restrictions (with some variations) for the month of December.

It follows six weeks of Level 5 restrictions, and the new guidelines will allow people to be a bit more social and for businesses to open ahead of Christmas, offering a sense of relief to many after a tough year.

But although Covid-19 cases have reduced in recent weeks, there are worries that going back to Level 3 now will inevitably lead to a rise in cases again and that we’ll face tighter restrictions again in the new year.

So today, we want to know: Do you agree with the Government’s decision to reduce Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions to Level 3?


Poll Results:

Yes (495)
No (241)
I'm not sure/No opinion (46)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

