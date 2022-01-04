Poll: Have you noticed a grand auld stretch in the evening?

Sunset through the trees in Faithlegg, Co Waterford.

ARE YOU NOTICING the evenings getting that bit brighter, and the last of the sunlight lingering on in the evenings?

According to the Twitter account @theauldstretch, though sunset began at 4.19pm yesterday, there was a ‘grand stretch’ to the day of a whole 13 minutes and 16 seconds.

