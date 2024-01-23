Advertisement
A winter sunset in Co. Down Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: Have you noticed a grand stretch in the evening?

Brighter days are coming.
ALTHOUGH IT IS still (somehow) January, we can take solace in the fact that the evenings are slowly becoming a bit brighter.

Sunset was at 4:48pm yesterday, a whole 30 minutes later than the shortest day of the year, 21 December.

While it’s not quite the 8pm sunsets we’re used to in summer, it’s better than nothing.

So today we’d like to know, Have you noticed a grand stretch in the evening?


Poll Results:

Yes, can confirm, stretch is grand (677)
Yes, but it's still miserable (529)
What stretch? (274)



