Poll: Have you noticed a grand stretch in the evening?

ALTHOUGH IT IS still (somehow) January, we can take solace in the fact that the evenings are slowly becoming a bit brighter.

Sunset was at 4:48pm yesterday, a whole 30 minutes later than the shortest day of the year, 21 December.

While it’s not quite the 8pm sunsets we’re used to in summer, it’s better than nothing.

So today we’d like to know, Have you noticed a grand stretch in the evening?

