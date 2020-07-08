Poll: Who is the right person to lead the Green Party in government?

AFTER PASSING THE programme for government, the Green Party now turn to a leadership contest to decide who will lead the party through the new coalition.

While not a leadership heave, deputy party leader Catherine Martin has stepped up to challenge current party leader Eamon Ryan for the position.

With hustings having begun in earnest last night, today we’re asking who is the best candidate to lead the Green Party through government?

Poll: Who is the best candidate to lead the Green Party through government?

