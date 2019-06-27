Poll: Should the government stop funding greyhound racing?

ALMOST 6,000 GREYHOUNDS were killed for not racing fast enough in 2017, a new RTÉ investigation claimed yesterday.

The RTÉ documentary, which was broadcast last night, claims that in 2017 a consultancy firm was paid €115,000 to carry out a review of the industry on behalf of the Irish Greyhound Board.

The review found 16,000 greyhounds are born every year. It found that 5,987 of those are killed because they fail to make qualification times or their performance declines.