Poll: Should the Government end funding for greyhound racing?

THE GREYHOUND RACING industry has been put in the spotlight again this week, the Social Democrats put forward a motion proposing to end State funding of the sector.

Writing for TheJournal.ie this week, TD Holly Cairns explained that greyhound racing in Ireland will receive €19.2m in public funding next year – an increase of €2.4m on 2020.

Last year, an RTÉ investigation claimed that almost 6,000 greyhounds were killed for not racing fast enough in 2017.

But advocates for the sector have claimed it supports thousands of jobs and that annual Government funding represents an economic investment.

So, today we’re asking: Should the Government stop funding greyhound racing?

