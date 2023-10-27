Poll: Do you put up decorations for Halloween?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S ONLY A few days now until Halloween.
Schools are closing today for the mid-term break and youngsters will be getting excited for trick-or-treating.
Some homes like to go all-out with spooky decor, while for others it’s a more laid back affair – or maybe you’re the type to turn out all the lights and pretend no one is home.
Today, we’re asking you: Do you put up decorations for Halloween?
