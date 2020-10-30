Poll: Have you carved a pumpkin for Halloween this year?

WE’RE JUST A day out from the spookiest night of the year.
Halloween will look a bit different this year, with no trick-or-treating advised.
Nonetheless, there are plenty of traditions that we can still continue from the safety of our own homes, one being pumpkin carving.
So, today we want to know: Have you carved a pumpkin for Halloween this year?
