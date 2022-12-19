Poll: Have you watched any of Harry & Meghan's Netflix documentary?

THE BRITISH PRESS has been in a frenzy for the past two weeks reporting on every detail of Harry & Meghan, the eponymous couple’s new Netflix documentary.

The royal couple were reportedly paid $100 million for their participation in the documentary, which tells the story of their lives together and their controversial exit from royal life in the UK.

In the six-part series, the pair are highly critical of the UK media and also make a number of claims about how they were treated within the royal family. This includes the allegation that a joint statement purportedly released from him and his brother William was put out without his approval.

But despite all the hullabaloo, have you been watching?


