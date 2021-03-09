#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Did you watch the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah?

The two-hour special was broadcast on Irish television last night.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 8:01 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

OPRAH WINFREY’S EXPLOSIVE interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired on Irish television last night. 

The two-hour special was broadcast in the US in the early hours of yesterday and on Irish and UK TV yesterday evening, with Meghan and Harry covering mental health struggles, their wedding and relationship with the royal family.

So, today we want to know… Did you watch the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah?


Poll Results:

No, I didn't watch it (326)
Yes, I watched all of it (284)
I watched a few clips of it  (137)



Hayley Halpin
