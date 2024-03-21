Poll: Have you bought an Easter egg yet?

EASTER IS JUST around the corner, which means chocolate Easter eggs will be flying off the shop shelves.

Supermarkets have been stocked up on Easter eggs for weeks now, with some spotted in stores as early as January.

Whether you bought one weeks in advance or you haven’t gotten around to it yet, for those who gave up chocolate for Lent it can’t come quick enough.

So today we want to know: Have you bought an Easter egg yet?

