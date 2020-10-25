#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 October 2020
Poll: Have you decorated your house for Halloween?

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 9:56 AM
1 hour ago 11,552 Views 22 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

WE’RE LESS THAN a week out from the scariest night of the year. 

Halloween will look somewhat different this year but there’s nothing stopping us breaking out the box of decorations, throwing on a witch’s hat and doing up the outside of the house. 

Cobwebs, ghouls and goblins, a scary pumpkin, there’s plenty of inspiration around at the moment as more and more people gear up for the 31st. 

This morning, we want to know: Have you decorated your house for Halloween?


Poll Results:

I won't decorate the house  (847)
Yes, we're all done (441)
Not yet, but I will this week (118)



About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (22)

