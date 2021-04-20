Poll: Have you ever bought tickets for more than their face value?

THE CABINET IS set to green light a law that will outlaw ticket touting and reselling of tickets for large events.

The new legislation aims to deal with the problem which blights major events, such as sports matches and concerts at venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or more. It also proposes to ban the above price resale of tickets for live events at such venues.

Anyone caught committing an offence under the new laws could face fines of up to €100,00 or imprisonment of two years.

The Sale of Tickets (Cultural, Entertainment, Recreational and Sporting Events) Bill, once approved, will be published later this week.

