Friday 16 December 2022
# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever been to a Christmas panto?
The PAC has asked RTÉ to outline how much money it has spent on Toy Show the Musical.
903
2
13 minutes ago

THE PUBLIC ACCOUNTS Committee has asked RTÉ to outline how much money it has spent on Toy Show the Musical, after it emerged the production may not reach the expectations at the box office, the Irish Independent reported yesterday. 

The newspaper last week reported that ahead of its opening night, just one of the musical’s over 30 shows had sold out. 

The musical is based on the annual Late Late Toy Show and is about one girl’s own Toy Show adventure.

With this news, and as pantos are a big part of Ireland’s Christmas/New Year period, we want to know… Have you ever been to a Christmas panto?


Poll Results:

Yes (159)
No (92)


Author
Hayley Halpin
