Poll: Have you ever made a noise complaint about your neighbour?
Malahide residents challenged the licences of local pubs over noise pollution.
51 minutes ago

A GROUP OF neighbours this week failed to call time on three popular Malahide pubs after claiming outdoor serving caused noise and public drinking problems in the area.

Three locals challenged the licences of Gilbert & Wright, Gibney’s and Fowler’s on New Street in the heart of the north Co Dublin village. The case went before the Dublin District Court’s licensing judge.

The pubs, which had never previously faced objections to their licences, had been allowed to serve alcohol in specific outdoor seating areas. However, the street furniture became the source of complaints from three neighbours.

So today we want to know: Have you ever made a noise complaint to gardaí about your neighbours, residential or otherwise?


Poll Results:

No (776)
Yes (225)


