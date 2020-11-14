#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you ever taken a Viking Splash Tour?

The popular tour business is facing liquidation, and a lot of people have been feeling nostalgiac.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 12:09 PM
42 minutes ago 7,354 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266647
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE FUTURE OF Viking Splash Tours is uncertain as the popular tour business faces liquidation.

Many have expressed a sense of disappointment at the thought of no longer being roared at on the streets of Dublin by passing tourists and school groups (at least, not ones wearing Viking helmets).

It’s one of many businesses to have taken a hit during the pandemic, particularly in the tourism industry.

So today, we want to know: Have you ever taken a Viking Splash Tour?


Poll Results:

No, but I wish I had (311)
Yes, just the once (252)
No, you wouldn't catch me on one  (144)
Yes, many times (85)




