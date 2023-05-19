Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Have you ever visited the United States?
The first flight of Aer Lingus’ new Dublin to Cleveland route takes off today.
5.5k
6
46 minutes ago

THE INAUGURAL FLIGHT of Aer Lingus’ new Dublin to Cleveland, Ohio route takes off this afternoon. 

The airline will have four weekly flights operating between the two cities. 

This new routes joins dozens of other flight paths that operate between Ireland and the US. 

So, today we want to know… Have you ever visited the United States?


Poll Results:

Yes (458)
Yes, but I'd love to go again (281)
No, and I've no interest (91)
No, but I'd like to (70)




Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Your Voice
