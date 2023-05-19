Poll: Have you ever visited the United States?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE INAUGURAL FLIGHT of Aer Lingus’ new Dublin to Cleveland, Ohio route takes off this afternoon.
The airline will have four weekly flights operating between the two cities.
This new routes joins dozens of other flight paths that operate between Ireland and the US.
So, today we want to know… Have you ever visited the United States?
