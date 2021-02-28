#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 28 February 2021
Poll: Have you felt time go slower or faster during the pandemic?

Studies have shown that the past year of lockdowns and restrictions on day-to-day life has distorted our perception of time.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Feb 2021
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

STUDIES HAVE SHOWN that the past year of lockdowns and restrictions on day-to-day life has distorted our perception of time, but the experience isn’t uniform.

Dr Ruth Ogden, an academic specialising in experimental psychology at Liverpool John Moores University, seized 2020 as an unprecedented research opportunity and spoke to TheJournal.ie this week about her work – and why our perception of time may have changed. 

Ogden has carried out three surveys to examine the pandemic’s impact on our sense of how much time is passing, two in the United Kingdom and one in Argentina (one is available here, while the others are under review).

The results were split uniformly: 20% of people felt as though time was passing at a normal speed, 40% felt it was passing faster, and 40% felt it was passing slower.

So today, we’re asking: Have you felt time go slower or faster during the pandemic?


Poll Results:

Faster  (140)
Slower  (84)
Normal speed (48)
I don't know/I've no opinion  (9)




About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

