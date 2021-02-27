Poll: Have you noticed more litter in your area during lockdown?

AS LOCKDOWN ROLLS on and people get out and about more there has been commentary recently about what local amenity measures should be put in place heading into Spring and Summer.

Dublin City Council said last week that it continues to experience “unprecedented and extraordinary” levels of illegal dumping since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing for TheJournal.ie today, Rory McNab has spoken about his experience cleaning up litter during the pandemic.

“Spurred on by the sort of geographical Stockholm syndrome engendered by travel restrictions and a noticeable increase in the volume of rubbish appearing in the canal – particularly disposable masks and coffee cups – I pledged to take action.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty recently hit out at the “phenomenal” amount of dog faeces in Irish villages.

As Level 5 continues and as we face into brighter days outside, we want to know: Have you noticed more litter in your area during lockdown?

