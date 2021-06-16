Poll: Have you read Ulysses?

TODAY – 16 JUNE – MARKS the day in 1904 that Leopold Bloom crossed paths with Stephen Dedalus in James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Fans of the classic piece of literature will be marking Bloomsday all day, a celebration of both the author and the beloved novel.

But if you haven’t read the tome and are befuddled by people eating grilled mutton kidneys for breakfast or taking trips to Glashule – you’re not alone.

The book, set in Dublin, has 18 ‘episodes’ or chapters with the length and style of writing usually the main hurdle cited by those who tried and gave up.

Whether you’ve graciously accepted your Ulysses ignorance, are a long-time fan, or even a great pretender, this year’s Bloomsday Festival will run all week with most events accessible online.

Today we’re asking: Have you read Ulysses?

