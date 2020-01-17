Poll: Should children under the age of 12 be banned from heading footballs?

A BAN ON children under the age of 12 heading the ball could be implemented over the next few weeks in Scotland due to fears over the links between football and dementia.

The BBC has reported that the Scottish FA is expected to announce a ban on under-12s heading the ball in training later this month.

A similar ban was put in place in the US in 2015.

The Scottish FA has been examining the issue since the release of a study in October which found the first links between former players and degenerative brain disease.

So, today we want to know: Should children under the age of 12 be banned from heading footballs?

