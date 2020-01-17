This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should children under the age of 12 be banned from heading footballs?

The Scottish FA is expected to announce a ban on under-12s heading the ball in training later this month.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 17 Jan 2020, 8:31 AM
23 minutes ago 2,203 Views 16 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/dsajo
Image: Shutterstock/dsajo

A BAN ON children under the age of 12 heading the ball could be implemented over the next few weeks in Scotland due to fears over the links between football and dementia. 

The BBC has reported that the Scottish FA is expected to announce a ban on under-12s heading the ball in training later this month. 

A similar ban was put in place in the US in 2015. 

The Scottish FA has been examining the issue since the release of a study in October which found the first links between former players and degenerative brain disease.

So, today we want to know: Should children under the age of 12 be banned from heading footballs?


Poll Results:

No (204)
Yes (200)
I'm not sure / no opinion (36)



About the author:

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

