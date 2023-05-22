Poll: Would calorie counts on alcohol packaging affect what you drink?

NEW LEGISLATION ON health labelling for alcohol products has been signed into law by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The law means that the labels of alcohol products will state the calorie content and grams of alcohol in the product.

They will also warn about the risk of consuming alcohol when pregnant and of the risk of liver disease and fatal cancers from alcohol consumption.

Ireland is the first country in the world to introduce such regulations.

The law will apply from 22 May 2026.

