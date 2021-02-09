#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 February 2021
Poll: Should frontline healthcare workers receive some compensation for their work during the pandemic?

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will call for the measure before an Oireachtas committee this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 8:42 AM
Image: Shutterstock/David Herraez Calzada
THIS MORNING, THE Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) will address the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health about the protections in place for frontline healthcare workers.

The union will tell the committee that frontline healthcare workers should receive some compensation for their work during the pandemic.

“The essential role that nurses and midwives play in the Irish health services has come into sharp focus during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the INMO will say.

“Nurses and midwives have faced unprecedented challenges and pressures during the pandemic, the effects of which will be felt for a long time to come.”

Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland and Scotland are set to receive a £500 (€570) payment in recognition for their work during the pandemic.

So, today we’re asking you: Should frontline healthcare workers receive some compensation for their work during the pandemic?


Poll Results:

Yes (160)
No (71)
Not sure (10)



