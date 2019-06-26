This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Poll: Do you support the healthcare support workers' strike?

10,000 healthcare support workers are beginning a 24-hour strike today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 8:03 AM
41 minutes ago 4,796 Views 21 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TEN THOUSAND HEALTHCARE support workers are beginning at 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals this morning, causing significant disruption to patients across the country. 

The issue centres on a dispute between the workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is the failure to grant pay increases for its members, arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Siptu has threatened to carry out three further days of strikes next week and to ballot 20 more hospitals if their demands are not met.

So, today we want to know: Do you support the healthcare support workers’ strike?


Poll Results:

Yes (478)
No (251)
I'm not sure / no opinion&nbsp; (71)



Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

