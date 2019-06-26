Poll: Do you support the healthcare support workers' strike?

TEN THOUSAND HEALTHCARE support workers are beginning at 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals this morning, causing significant disruption to patients across the country.

The issue centres on a dispute between the workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is the failure to grant pay increases for its members, arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Siptu has threatened to carry out three further days of strikes next week and to ballot 20 more hospitals if their demands are not met.

