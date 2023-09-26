Advertisement

Shutterstock/Bilanol
# Your Say
Poll: Should heavier cars pay more motor tax?
An Oireachtas Committee is meeting today to discuss the growing trend in car sales towards heavier and larger vehicles such as SUVs.
1.8k
9
13 minutes ago

THE JOINT COMMITTEE on Environment and Climate Action is meeting this afternoon to discuss the impact on carbon budgets arising from the growing trend in car sales towards heavier and larger vehicles such as SUVs.

“There has been a growing trend in recent years of increasing sales of larger, heavier vehicles, such as SUVs. This trend is across all engine types – petrol and diesel, petrol hybrid, and full battery electric vehicles,” committee chair Brian Leddin said.

“Research shows such large, heavy vehicles have an impact on our environment in terms of higher carbon dioxide emissions,” Leddin said.

The Green Party TD added that the increase in size and weight of cars “also has road safety implications for pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles, as well as an impact on our road infrastructure”.

“While battery electric vehicles are the future of motor transport, heavier vehicles such as larger SUVs, which make up a significant portion of new EV sales, come with a cost in terms of higher energy consumption and increased resources for battery production,” he said. 

Leddin noted that while Ireland’s taxation system for vehicles is emissions based, some countries base their motor taxes on vehicle weight. 

So, today we want to know… Should heavier cars pay more motor tax?


Poll Results:

No (140)
Yes (109)
I'm not sure  (11)



