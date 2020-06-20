This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Have you reduced the amount of water you use on a daily basis?

A hosepipe ban is in place for the coming weeks.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 8,338 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128219
Image: Shutterstock/RazoomGame
Image: Shutterstock/RazoomGame

IRISH WATER has confirmed that the hosepipe ban currently in place is to continue into the coming weeks despite an increase in rainfall over recent days. 

The six-week ban was put in place at the beginning of the month after an extended period of dry weather. Met Éireann said rainfall in May was the lowest for the month since 1950. 

The ban specifically refers to using treated water for activities including watering garden flowers, cleaning a vehicle, or filling a paddling pool, fountain or artificial pond. 

But other ways of conserving water include reducing shower times, ensuring taps aren’t running unnecessarily, and limiting toilet flushing. 

So today we’re asking: Have you reduced the amount of water you use on a daily basis?


Poll Results:

I haven't reduced it all  (705)
I've reduced it a little (649)
I've significantly reduced it (480)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie