Poll: Have you reduced the amount of water you use on a daily basis?

IRISH WATER has confirmed that the hosepipe ban currently in place is to continue into the coming weeks despite an increase in rainfall over recent days.

The six-week ban was put in place at the beginning of the month after an extended period of dry weather. Met Éireann said rainfall in May was the lowest for the month since 1950.

The ban specifically refers to using treated water for activities including watering garden flowers, cleaning a vehicle, or filling a paddling pool, fountain or artificial pond.

But other ways of conserving water include reducing shower times, ensuring taps aren’t running unnecessarily, and limiting toilet flushing.

