Poll: How are you feeling about the Covid situation?

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN said yesterday that he is “concerned but hopeful” about Ireland’s Covid-19 situation, as he received his booster jab in Cork yesterday after dutifully waiting in line along with everyone else.

This year has been a roller coaster: from several Covid vaccines being approved and rolled out in rich countries, to those vaccines not being as effective as we had first hoped, to a fall in hospitalisations and the lifting of most public-health restrictions in Ireland, to the current winter Covid surge in Europe and the possible threat of Omicron.

So we’re asking, as close as is possible considering we can’t list them all, which one of these best describes how you’re feeling about the current Covid situation in Ireland?

