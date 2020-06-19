Poll: How badly do you need a haircut?

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that barbers and hairdressers can open from 29 June as part of an accelerated roadmap for re-opening Ireland. It’s understood Cabinet will consider the recommendation today.

It’s been one of the most talked about topics in recent months, when can we get our cut and colour or short, back and sides done?

Many will have taken the scissors or shears in hand and gone the DIY route. Others are waiting patiently.

So today we’re asking: How badly do you need a haircut?

