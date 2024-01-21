Poll: How many holidays are you planning for 2024?

A SURVEY HAS found that 43% of Irish people are planning to go on three or more holidays this year.

While over 60% of respondents claimed that rising living costs will impact their travel plans in 2024, fewer than 2% say they won’t travel at all.

Meanwhile, over a quarter of people surveyed by multitrip.com said they will take the climate crisis into account when planning trips.

