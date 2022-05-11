Poll: Do you have private health insurance?

DESPITE THE COST of living, the number of people with health insurance has continued to increase in recent years, regardless of the economic effects and limited access to healthcare during the pandemic.

The average monthly cost for private health insurance is currently €122.50 per month with an average price increase of 4% in 2021.

Given the long-standing reality of Ireland’s health service waiting lists and issues of overcrowding, it’s unsurprising that the number of people in Ireland who can afford private cover see it as a necessary purchase.

So today we’re asking: Do you have private health insurance?

