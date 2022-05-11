#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 11 May 2022
Poll: Do you have private health insurance?

This month, The Good Information Project is looking at healthcare in Ireland and we want to hear from you.

By Jack White Wednesday 11 May 2022, 10:00 AM
DESPITE THE COST of living, the number of people with health insurance has continued to increase in recent years, regardless of the economic effects and limited access to healthcare during the pandemic.

The average monthly cost for private health insurance is currently €122.50 per month with an average price increase of 4% in 2021.

Given the long-standing reality of Ireland’s health service waiting lists and issues of overcrowding, it’s unsurprising that the number of people in Ireland who can afford private cover see it as a necessary purchase.

So today we’re asking: Do you have private health insurance?


Poll Results:

Yes (627)
No (149)
I'd like to but I can't afford it (107)



 

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here

Jack White
