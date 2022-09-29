Poll: How many TV streaming subscriptions do you have?

THE LATEST FRONT in the streaming wars has seen fantasy fans spoiled for choice as House of The Dragon battles with The Rings of Power for eyeballs and subscription money.

The Game of Thrones prequel was created for the HBO platform (it’s available on Sky and Now TV in Ireland) while its Lord of The Rings counterpart is an Amazon Prime production.

In recent years a plethora of streaming services have become available, entering a market that was once dominated by Netflix.

The demise of satellite television looks confirmed with Sky announcing this week that it will start offering most of its services via a set-top streaming box.

Today we’re asking: How many TV streaming subscriptions do you have?

