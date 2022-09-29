Poll: How many TV streaming subscriptions do you have?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE LATEST FRONT in the streaming wars has seen fantasy fans spoiled for choice as House of The Dragon battles with The Rings of Power for eyeballs and subscription money.
The Game of Thrones prequel was created for the HBO platform (it’s available on Sky and Now TV in Ireland) while its Lord of The Rings counterpart is an Amazon Prime production.
In recent years a plethora of streaming services have become available, entering a market that was once dominated by Netflix.
The demise of satellite television looks confirmed with Sky announcing this week that it will start offering most of its services via a set-top streaming box.
Today we’re asking: How many TV streaming subscriptions do you have?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)