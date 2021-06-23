#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: How often do you eat fish?

Irish fishing boats are protesting today over the challenges their industry faces.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 9:44 AM
29 minutes ago 5,386 Views 8 Comments
TODAY, IRISH FISHING BOATS are to form a flotilla protest at the entrance of Dublin Port to raise awareness of the challenges their industry faces, and poor working conditions.

Fishermen have been raising their concerns about their industry since a Brexit trade deal was signed before Christmas that was seen to seriously disadvantage the Irish fishing sector; and a recent EU ruling that means fish need to be weighed on piers.

The European Commission found that Irish authorities didn’t have a proper plan in place for weighing catches at factories, and that the weighing system was being manipulated by some, which means that fish now must be weighed quay-side – something that fishermen and women strongly object to.

So, today we want to know… How often do you eat fish? 


Poll Results:

Once a week or more (343)
Once a month or so (102)
Never (60)
Every other month (58)




Hayley Halpin
