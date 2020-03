HOW MANY BOOKS would you read in a year?

In 2015, a US study found that the average was one a month; in a 2019 study, the same researchers found that 27% of US adults hadn’t read a book in the past year.

In 2019, data group Kantar reported that the average shopper bought 9 books, compared with 8 the year before.

So, considering it’s World Book Day, we’re asking: How often do you read?