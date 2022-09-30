Poll: How often do you read a book?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IF YOU’RE A book lover, you’ll no doubt have your favourite shop that you love browsing in and buying from.
It might even be in the longlist for the An Post Bookshop of the Year award, which was announced yesterday evening.
The shortlist of six bookshops will be revealed on 20 October and the overall winner announced at the An Post Irish Book Awards on 23 November.
There are 12 bookshops across the country in the longlist for the An Post Bookshop of the Year category at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards. The annual literary event celebrates Irish writing and authors, and last year the bookshop of the year category was introduced to acknowledge the significant role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in their local communities.
So, on that theme, today we want to know… How often do you read a book?
Poll Results:
