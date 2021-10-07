Poll: How often do you read a book?

THE NOBEL PRIZE for Literature will be announced today after weeks of speculation in literary circles about who will be crowned this year’s winner.

The Swedish Academy could award the prestigious prize to a writer from Asia or Africa, following a pledge to make the prestigious prize more diverse.

The 18 Academy members are known for cloak-and-dagger methods worthy of a spy novel to avoid giving away any clues, using code names for authors and fake book covers to conceal what they are reading.

