Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 20 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: How often do you use cash?
The NCT car testing service received backlash for its attempt to go cashless.
11.5k
41
1 hour ago

FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL McGrath is to tell all public bodies that they must accept cash.

The Irish Independent reports that the move is expected to apply to bodies that are not directly under the supervision of the government, but have a contract from the State to provide services.

McGrath’s instruction comes as many businesses switch to card only, with the NCT car testing service receiving backlash for its attempt to do the same.

With this in mind, we want to know: How often do you use cash?


Poll Results:

Every day (575)
Occasionally (528)
At least once per week (337)
Never (178)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
41
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     