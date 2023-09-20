Poll: How often do you use cash?

FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL McGrath is to tell all public bodies that they must accept cash.

The Irish Independent reports that the move is expected to apply to bodies that are not directly under the supervision of the government, but have a contract from the State to provide services.

McGrath’s instruction comes as many businesses switch to card only, with the NCT car testing service receiving backlash for its attempt to do the same.

With this in mind, we want to know: How often do you use cash?

