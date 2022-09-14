Poll: How often do you visit your local park?

TODAY BROUGHT THE welcome news that a record breaking number of Green Flag awards were doled out to Irish parks this year.

A total of 104 parks and gardens achieved the international accreditation, meaning Ireland secured more Green Flags this year than any other country other than the UK.

Out of 136 Green Flags awarded in Europe today, 104 were awarded to Ireland.

Of the 104 Green Flag sites Ireland has been awarded this year, 85 are formal public sites and 19 are volunteer run community sites.

So, today we’re asking: How often do you visit your local park?

