Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland hurling final?

KILKENNEY AND LIMERICK are facing each other in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship final this afternoon
Throw-in is at 3.30pm in Croke Park.
So today, we’re asking you: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland hurling final?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (7)