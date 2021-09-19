Poll: If money wasn't an issue would you go to space as a tourist?

FOUR SPACE TOURISTS have returned to earth overnight in a splash down in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida.

The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

The billionaire who paid undisclosed millions for the trip and his three guests wanted to show that ordinary people could blast into orbit by themselves.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk took them on as the company’s first rocket-riding tourists.

“Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed.

Will all that in mind this morning we are asking: If money wasn’t an issue would you go to space as a tourist?

