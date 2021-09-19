#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: If money wasn't an issue would you go to space as a tourist?

A billionaire paid for the crew to take their three day trip to space.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 10:11 AM
47 minutes ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOUR SPACE TOURISTS have returned to earth overnight in a splash down in the Atlantic off the coast of Florida. 

The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

The billionaire who paid undisclosed millions for the trip and his three guests wanted to show that ordinary people could blast into orbit by themselves.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk took them on as the company’s first rocket-riding tourists.

“Your mission has shown the world that space is for all of us,” SpaceX Mission Control radioed.

Will all that in mind this morning we are asking: If money wasn’t an issue would you go to space as a tourist?


Poll Results:

No, I'll stick with Santa Ponsa. (548)
Yes, I've the spacesuit packed. (322)
Don't have an opinion. (47)



About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

