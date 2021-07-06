#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: If you could vote in Dublin Bay South who would you vote for?

The constituency will go to the polls on Thursday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 18,561 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5486877
Image: Leah Farrell
WITH ONLY TWO days to go until voters in Dublin Bay South cast their ballots in the by-election the final push for votes is on. 

The by-election was called after former Fine Gael minister Eoghan Murphy resigned his Dáil seat at the end of April. The constituency will go to the polls on Thursday. 

It has been a closely watched contest for weeks now with election teams hitting the streets and political parties out in force fighting for their candidate. 

Today we want to know, if you could vote in Dublin Bay South who would you vote for?


Poll Results:

Lynn Boylan (Sinn Féin) (391)
Ivana Bacik (Labour) (335)
James Geoghegan (Fine Gael) (284)
Sarah Durcan (Social Democrats) (105)
Claire Byrne (Green Party) (95)
Deirdre Conroy (Fianna Fáil) (79)
Mairéad Tóibín (Aontú) (72)
Mannix Flynn (Independent) (56)
Justin Barrett (National Party) (37)
Brigid Purcell (People Before Profit) (34)
Dolores Cahill (Independent) (23)
Jacqui Gilbourne (Renua) (10)
Colm O'Keefe (Independent) (8)
Peter Dooley (Independent) (7)
John Keigher (Independent) (6)















About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

