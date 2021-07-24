#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 24 July 2021
Do you plan to dine indoors in a pub or restaurant soon?

Indoor hospitality will reopen on Monday.

By Christina Finn Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 10:51 AM
A number of Opposition parties and groups have called the new system discriminatory.
Image: Shutterstock/Mikhail_Kayl
GUIDELINES FOR INDOOR dining for fully vaccinated and recovered people were published last night.

Indoor hospitality will reopen on Monday, with the new rules stating that six people to a table will be allowed, there will be no time limits in place, no live music, and closing time is set at 11.30pm.

While some businesses are eager to adhere to the new system, some pubs and restaurants are opting not to resume indoor dining until their staff are fully vaccinated, with others stating the logistics and new restrictions aren’t practical.

In today’s poll, we want to know: Do you plan to dine indoors in a pub or restaurant soon?


No plans to  (83)
No, I'll stay outdoors (77)
Yes, I'm fully vaccinated (66)
No, I'm not fully vaccinated (32)
Christina Finn
