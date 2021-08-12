Poll: Have you dined indoors since restrictions were eased?

INDOOR DINING IN pubs and restaurants has been open in Ireland for more than two weeks.

Current Covid-19 guidelines say indoor hospitality should be restricted to people who can prove they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

Unvaccinated children, who are accompanying vaccinated adults, are also allowed.

An 11:30pm closing time is in place and counter service is also prohibited. Premises around Ireland are being inspected to ensure they comply with guidelines.

There have been some teething issues with the system but no major problems have been highlighted, so far.

So, today we’re asking: Have you dined indoors since restrictions were eased?

