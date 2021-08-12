#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Have you dined indoors since restrictions were eased?

It’s been open for more than two weeks.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 17,729 Views 59 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520861
Image: Shutterstock/junpiiiiiiiiiii
Image: Shutterstock/junpiiiiiiiiiii

INDOOR DINING IN pubs and restaurants has been open in Ireland for more than two weeks.

Current Covid-19 guidelines say indoor hospitality should be restricted to people who can prove they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

Unvaccinated children, who are accompanying vaccinated adults, are also allowed.

An 11:30pm closing time is in place and counter service is also prohibited. Premises around Ireland are being inspected to ensure they comply with guidelines.

There have been some teething issues with the system but no major problems have been highlighted, so far.

So, today we’re asking: Have you dined indoors since restrictions were eased?


Poll Results:

No (874)
Yes (760)


#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (59)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie