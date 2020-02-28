This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should schools using tablet devices scrap them in favour of textbooks?

A review of one Meath school found that students are often distracted by the device.

By Adam Daly Friday 28 Feb 2020, 10:47 AM
32 minutes ago 4,544 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5025457
Image: Shutterstock/Tom Wang
Image: Shutterstock/Tom Wang

A REVIEW OF the use of tablet devices in a Co Meath school has found issues with affordability, teaching, learning, and student revision.

The report seen by RTÉ News recommended Ratoath College scrap its iPad-only policy and return to printed textbooks as student distraction was the main issue associated with the lightweight tablet device.

Ratoath College has reinstated its use of schoolbooks after it was found that teachers were concerned that students were “gaming, shopping and engaging in social media” during school hours.

What do you think – should other schools follow suit and scrap iPad-only polices in favour of textbooks?


Poll Results:

Yes (442)
No (178)
No interest/ no opinion (20)



