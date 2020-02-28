Poll: Should schools using tablet devices scrap them in favour of textbooks?

A REVIEW OF the use of tablet devices in a Co Meath school has found issues with affordability, teaching, learning, and student revision.

The report seen by RTÉ News recommended Ratoath College scrap its iPad-only policy and return to printed textbooks as student distraction was the main issue associated with the lightweight tablet device.

Ratoath College has reinstated its use of schoolbooks after it was found that teachers were concerned that students were “gaming, shopping and engaging in social media” during school hours.

What do you think – should other schools follow suit and scrap iPad-only polices in favour of textbooks?

