Poll: Should Ireland make face coverings mandatory in all public places?

THE AUSTRALIAN CITY of Melbourne is set to make face coverings mandatory in all public places, following a rise in Covid-19 cases there.
The premier of the state of Victoria Daniel Andrews said the move made sense while there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, likening the requirement to have a mask when leaving one’s home to people taking their keys or phone with them.
Everyone over the age of 12 will need to wear a mask or face covering, and those that don’t will face a fine of $200 (around €120).
Face masks have already been made mandatory on public transport here, and are set to become compulsory in shops too.
But today we’re wondering: should face masks become compulsory in all public places?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (66)