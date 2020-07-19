Poll: Should Ireland make face coverings mandatory in all public places?

THE AUSTRALIAN CITY of Melbourne is set to make face coverings mandatory in all public places, following a rise in Covid-19 cases there.

The premier of the state of Victoria Daniel Andrews said the move made sense while there is no vaccine for the coronavirus, likening the requirement to have a mask when leaving one’s home to people taking their keys or phone with them.

Everyone over the age of 12 will need to wear a mask or face covering, and those that don’t will face a fine of $200 (around €120).

Face masks have already been made mandatory on public transport here, and are set to become compulsory in shops too.

But today we’re wondering: should face masks become compulsory in all public places?

