Poll: Do you think this government can fix Ireland's housing problems?

HOUSING HAS BEEN a major issue in Ireland for years, with attention in recent weeks focused on cuckoo funds and the Affordable Housing Bill.

The Journal published details of a wide-ranging interview with the Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien this morning.

Our political correspondent Christina Finn asked if the minister is confident he can make a difference to the housing issues in Ireland.

O’Brien said: “Housing is never going to be an easy job… these challenges are there, they’re real life issues that have to be dealt with.

“So I’m not going to fix it overnight. We’re very focused on bringing measures in that are going to work… and I’m very confident that at that we’re going in the right direction.”

So today we’re asking: Do you think this government can fix Ireland’s housing problems?

