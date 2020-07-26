Poll: Are you planning a holiday somewhere in Ireland this year?

ON THURSDAY, THE government announced a ‘stay and spend’ tax rebate for people to claim money back on part of their hospitality costs while holidaying in Ireland.

The measure was announced as part of the government’s multi-billion euro July stimulus plan hoped to boost the economy following the negative impacts of Covid-19.

As part of this, it is understood that people can receive 20% back from their restaurant and hotel bills in the form of a tax credit at the end of the year.

The rebate will come into force in October and it is expected to run until April 2021.

