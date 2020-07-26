This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 July, 2020
Poll: Are you planning a holiday somewhere in Ireland this year?

The government this week announced a ‘staycation’ tax rebate as part of July stimulus plan.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 11:00 AM
21 minutes ago 3,991 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160057
Barley Cove, West Cork
Image: Shutterstock/Jeanrenaud Photography
Barley Cove, West Cork
Barley Cove, West Cork
Image: Shutterstock/Jeanrenaud Photography

ON THURSDAY, THE government announced a ‘stay and spend’ tax rebate for people to claim money back on part of their hospitality costs while holidaying in Ireland.  

The measure was announced as part of the government’s multi-billion euro July stimulus plan hoped to boost the economy following the negative impacts of Covid-19. 

As part of this, it is understood that people can receive 20% back from their restaurant and hotel bills in the form of a tax credit at the end of the year. 

The rebate will come into force in October and it is expected to run until April 2021.

So, today we want to know: Are you planning a holiday somewhere in Ireland this year?


Poll Results:

Yes (247)
No (126)
I'm not sure / no opinion (27)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

