Poll: Do you think Irish cities should develop upwards?

IRELAND IS NO country of skyscrapers, but an increasing number of high-rise developments may be starting to change the profile of our cities’ skylines.

Dublin City Council recently granted permission for a new 22-storey tower.

It would be higher than what is currently the tallest building in the capital, but not the highest when it is built - another development currently under construction should hold that record when it is completed, coming in at 22 storeys and 88 metres tall.

Plans for a 34-story hotel were given the green light in Cork last year, which would be the tallest building on the island of Ireland.

What do you think? Should Irish cities develop upwards?

