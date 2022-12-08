Poll: Is 8 December the start of Christmas?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE EIGHTH OF December is an important day in the run-up to the festive season.
For many, it signifies the beginning of the Christmas period and the decorations should only be put up today or after today. For others, the Christmas period began weeks ago and decorations are already up.
It’s also a day when hordes of shoppers from outside Dublin flock to either the capital or their nearest large town/city to pick up bits for Christmas.
So today we’re asking… Is 8 December the start of Christmas?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)