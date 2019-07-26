Poll: Is it acceptable to wear shorts to work?

AS A HEATWAVE grips Europe and temperatures in Ireland top 20, suit jackets are being ditched for lighter clothes in a bid to stay cool.

Here at Journal Towers we’ve been debating just how appropriate some summer work wear is for an office setting.

Some argue that shorts are a step too far for a professional environment and are best kept for the outdoors. Others say etiquette be damned, it’s hot as hell.

So, with our fans cranked up to 11 to cool us down we want to know: Is it acceptable to wear shorts to work?

