Poll: It's September - have you turned the heating on yet?

AT LEAST WHERE we’re sitting it’s pelting down outside.

Met Éireann has said 25 to 35mm of rainfall is expected today and with autumn in full swing you may be tempted to reach for that switch.

Although it’s expected to become drier from tomorrow, it’s likely we’ll see more and more wintry weather heading to October.

With that in mind, we want to know: Have you turned on the heating this week?

